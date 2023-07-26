FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Wednesday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Wednesday, July 26

MLB

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Other news
Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner (38) celebrates with Max Kepler (26) after Wallner hit a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Rodríguez homers twice in Mariners’ 9-7 comeback win against Twins
Julio Rodríguez homered twice, including a two-run shot in a four-run eighth to tie the game, as the Seattle Mariners came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-7.
New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Alonso has a big night and Verlander pitches the Mets past the Yankees 9-3 in the Subway Series
Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 in their Subway Series opener.
Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (2) shoots against the Connecticut Sun during a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (Liesbeth Powers/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Sun beat the Wings 88-83 behind 60 combined points from Bonner, Hayes
DeWanna Bonner scored nine of her 32 points in the final two minutes, Tiffany Hayes added a season-high 28 points and the Connecticut Sun beat Dallas 88-83 to snap the Wings’ five-game winning streak.
Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, right, runs past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke, left, and second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians beat the Royals 5-1 to hand Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs to help the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 5-1 on Tuesday night, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m.

At Auckland, New Zealand

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. (Thursday local)

At Wellington, New Zealand

United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Thursday local)