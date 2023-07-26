Wednesday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Wednesday, July 26
MLB
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m.
At Auckland, New Zealand
Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m.
At Perth, Australia
Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. (Thursday local)
At Wellington, New Zealand
United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Thursday local)