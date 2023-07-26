FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Sports

Guardians beat the Royals 5-1 to hand Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss

Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, right, runs past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke, left, and second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Guardians’ Bo Naylor, right, runs past Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke, left, and second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By The Associated Press
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Bo Naylor had his first career two-homer game and drove in three runs to help the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 5-1 on Tuesday night, handing Royals pitcher Zack Greinke his 16th consecutive road loss.

Naylor hit a 430-foot solo shot to right in the third inning and a 397-foot blast to right-center in the fifth to score Myles Straw for his first home runs at Progressive Field. The 23-year-old rookie catcher entered the game with two home runs.

Greinke (1-11) gave up four runs in five innings and remained winless on the road since Aug. 13, 2021, when he pitched for Houston at Angel Stadium. In 27 subsequent away starts, the 39-year-old right-hander is 0-16 with a 6.43 ERA over 134 1/3 innings.

Guardians starter Aaron Civale (4-2) worked a season-high eight innings, allowing one run on five hits. The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five. All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth.

PHILLIES 4, ORIOLES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm followed Bryson Stott’s two-out, tying RBI double to right field in the ninth inning with a winning RBI single, rallying Philadelphia past AL-leading Baltimore.

Yennier Cano (1-2) allowed a one-out single to Bryce Harper — who had tied the game for the Phillies at 2l in the sixth with a solo homer — and got the second out before he gave up Stott’s sharp double. J.T. Realmuto reached on an infield single off a chopper to shortstop that Jorge Mateo struggled to get out of his glove and made a late throw, extending the inning.

Bohm singled to left past a drawn-in infield and Phillies fans erupted after the comeback victory.

Ryan O’Hearn gave the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when he went deep on an 0-2 slider off reliever Matt Strahm.

Yunior Marte (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth.

RAYS 4, MARLINS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Glasnow went seven strong innings, Brandon Lowe homered and Tampa Bay beat Miami to improve to 5-14 in July.

Glasnow (4-3) allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out eight. Jason Adam and Pete Fairbanks completed the two-hitter, with Fairbanks working the ninth for his 12th save.

The Marlins have lost nine of 10 overall and 10 straight on the road. Miami is 2-19 against the Rays, dating to May 14, 2019.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4 and had his major league-best batting average drop from .379 to .375. Edward Cabrera (5-6) was the loser.

ANGELS 7, TIGERS 6, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had two walks and two runs, Mickey Moniak hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the 10th inning and Los Angeles beat Detroit after blowing a four-run lead in the ninth inning.

Ohtani is potentially in his last week with the Angels. The franchise has to decide whether to risk losing the 29-year-old two-way star in free agency or trade him ahead of the trade deadline next Tuesday.

Angels closer Carlos Estevez (4-1) pitched the ninth in a non-save situation and earned an improbable win after giving up four unearned runs, allowing Detroit to pull into a 6-all tie to extend the game.

Aaron Loup pitched the 10th inning for his first save. Alex Lange (5-3) gave up a hit and a walk to take the loss.

