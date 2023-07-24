Monday’s Time Schedule
All Times EST
Monday, July 24
MLB
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Other news
Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 victory and a series sweep over the Chicago White Sox.
Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run 10th inning and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading the Philadelphia Phillies past the Cleveland Guardians 8-5 to avoid a three-game sweep.
Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5.
Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
At Wellington, New Zealand
Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m.
At Hamilton, New Zealand
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.
At Melbourne, Australia
Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m.
At Brisbane, Australia
Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.