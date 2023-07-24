Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Sports

Monday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EST

Monday, July 24

MLB

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
The Twins sweep the White Sox with a 5-4 win in the 12th on Jeffers’ 2-out single
Ryan Jeffers hit a two-out RBI single in the 12th inning to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-4 victory and a series sweep over the Chicago White Sox.
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper does an interview during a downpour after winning a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Harper’s hitting and defense help the Phillies beat the Guardians 8-5 in 10 innings to stop skid
Bryce Harper drove in the go-ahead run in a four-run 10th inning and flashed more solid defense in his second career start at first base, leading the Philadelphia Phillies past the Cleveland Guardians 8-5 to avoid a three-game sweep.
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper catches a foul ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario for an out in the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Bryce Harper makes impression at first, but Phillies fall to Guardians 6-5 to end AL streak
Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5.
FILE - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility June 6, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Browns WR Marquise Goodwin to miss start of training camp with blood clots in legs, lungs
Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

At Wellington, New Zealand

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m.

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m.

At Melbourne, Australia

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.