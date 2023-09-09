Georgia intercepts three passes in 45-3 rout of Ball State

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 1 Georgia intercepted three passes and walk-on Mekhi Mews sparked the offense with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown, leading the slow-starting Bulldogs to a 45-3 victory over Ball State on Saturday.

The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter, but Georgia (2-0) finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period against the overmatched Cardinals (0-2).

The 5-foot-8 Mews, quickly becoming one of Georgia’s most exciting weapons, took a punt at his own 31, shook off a couple of would-be tacklers, weaved past another defender and found a wall of blockers down the sideline.

Mews also had a 47-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Georgia botched that opportunity when Peyton Woodring missed a chip-shot field goal from 28 yards.

There was a bit of grumbling in the stands when Georgia’s offense, led by new starting quarterback Carson Beck, began sluggishly for the second week in a row.

No. 5 OHIO STATE 35, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and Ohio State blew past Youngstown State.

McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores.

Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win. He finished with seven catches for 160 yards — all in the first half.

No. 7 PENN STATE 63, DELAWARE 7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - -Nick Singleton ran for three touchdowns and Penn State’s defense was nearly perfect as the Nittany Lions defeated Delaware.

Kaytron Allen ran for 103 yards and a touchdown, while quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula each scored on second-half runs for the Nittany Lions who dominated their FCS counterparts.

Penn State (2-0) scored touchdowns on its first four possessions. All of Singleton’s and Allen’s scores came inside five yards and ended long drives that wore the Blue Hens (1-1) down.

Singleton scored on a 2-yard run on the opening drive and Allen made it 14-0 with a 4-yard run. Singleton scored twice more in the second quarter before Allar hit tight end Tyler Warren with a short touchdown pass that gave Penn State a 35-7 halftime lead.

No. 12 UTAH 20, BAYLOR 13

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaylon Glover scored on an 11-yard run with 17 seconds left for Utah’s second touchdown in the final two minutes, and the Utes escaped Baylor in a matchup of future Big 12 foes both missing their starting quarterbacks.

Utah’s winning drive was set up at the Baylor 29 after Cole Bishop’s interception on a pass Sawyer Robertson threw under pressure.

The Utes (2-0) had tied the game at 13 with 1:59 left when redshirt freshman quarterback Nate Johnson scored on a 7-yard draw. That capped an 88-yard drive on which he had 20 yards rushing and completed 4 of 5 passes for 57 yards.

Baylor (0-2) had one more chance to tie the game, with one second left after Robertson’s 47-yard pass to Hal Presley to the Utah 22. But the final pass into the end zone was incomplete.

No. 15 KANSAS STATE 42, TROY 13

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as Kansas State defeated Troy.

Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats (2-0) to a 21-10 lead at half, and his 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game.

Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.

K-State held the Trojans (1-1) to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin.

No. 22 COLORADO 36, NEBRASKA 14

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for three scores, Colorado’s defense forced four turnovers and the 22nd-ranked Buffaloes beat longtime rival Nebraska in the home debut of Deion Sanders at sold-out Folsom Field.

After Coach Prime’s team was the story of Week 1 with an upset of TCU, the Buffs showed it was no fluke.

Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.

The Buffaloes (2-0) needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers (0-2) by a 454-341 margin.

