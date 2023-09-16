No. 3 Florida State survives late Boston College charge to win 31-29

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run and No. 3 Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead but then blew almost all of it, surviving a late Boston College charge to win 31-29 on Saturday.

Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession.

The Eagles would have gotten the ball back with about a minute left after stopping Florida State on third down, but they were called for face masking on the tackle — their 18th penalty of the game.

Jordan Travis completed 16 of 24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 38 yards for the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Thomas Castellanos threw for 305 yards and one touchdown and ran for 95 and another score for BC (1-2, 0-1),

No. 7 PENN STATE 30, ILLINOIS 13

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller, Abdul Carter, Daequan Dixon and Johnny Hardy had interceptions and No. 7 Penn State took advantage of five turnovers by Illinois.

The Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a sub-par effort by Drew Allar, who completed just 16 of 33 passes for 208 yards, and the offense. The second-year quarterback connected on 78% of his passes in his first two games.

Luke Altmyer was intercepted four times before he was benched, and running back Josh McCray lost a fumble for Illinois (1-2, 0-1), which has lost two straight.

No. 14 LSU 41, MISSISSIPPI STATE 14

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and LSU beat Mississippi State.

The Tigers (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 310-79 in the first half on the way to a 24-7 lead.

Will Rogers had his worst game as a starting quarterback at Mississippi State (2-1) as the senior was 11 of 28 for 103 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. It was the fewest completions and yardage Rogers has had as a starter.

MISSOURI 30, No. 15 KANSAS STATE 27

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Mevis kicked a 61-yard field goal with no time remaining Saturday, sending Missouri to a field-storming, come-from-behind victory over Kansas State in a nonconference showdown of former Big 12 rivals.

The Tigers (3-0) had a chance to give their big-legged kicker a shorter attempt after Brady Cook had driven them into Kansas State territory in the final seconds. But after huddling on the sideline, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was too slow getting his field-goal unit onto the field, and the delay-of-game penalty pushed the Tigers back 5 yards.

Cook proceeded to throw an incomplete pass in the final seconds, but it left just enough time for Mevis to make some magic.

Will Howard threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns with an interception for the Wildcats (2-1).

___

