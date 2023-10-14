Top-ranked Georgia beats Vanderbilt 37-20 despite loss of star tight end Brock Bowers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carson Beck threw for 261 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score as top-ranked Georgia shook off both an early kickoff and losing star tight end Brock Bowers to a left foot injury before halftime in beating Vanderbilt 37-20 Saturday.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) extended its school record and longest active FBS winning streak to 24 consecutive games, and tied the school record for consecutive SEC wins at 23, first set between 1980 and 1983.

Bowers hurt his left foot midway through the second quarter, not that it mattered as Georgia scored 27 straight points to take control.

Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4) lost its sixth straight overall and sixth consecutive to Georgia.

No. 2 MICHIGAN 52, INDIANA 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) started slow, punting after losing 8 yards on their first two possessions and giving up the game’s first touchdown. They closed strong, scoring 52 straight points to win another lopsided game against an overmatched opponent.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 late late in the first quarter when Brendan Sorsby threw a lateral out wide to Donaven McCulley and the receiver heaved a 44-yard pass to Jaylin Lucas, who was wide open against a defense that was fooled by the trick play.

Indiana didn’t do much offensively the rest of the cold, wet and windy afternoon and simply couldn’t slow down McCarthy and Co.

No. 3 OHIO STATE 41, PURDUE 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes and Dallan Hayden rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in relief of an injury depleted running backs room, helping Ohio State rout Purdue.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) won their first road game in the series since 2013 and earned their second victory at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2007.

Purdue (2-4, 1-3) has lost two straight and four of five, this one against a severely short-handed Ohio State offense.

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Henderson and receiver Emeka Egbuka all sat out with injuries. The Buckeyes then lost running back Chip Trayanum in the first quarter after taking a big hit and stumbling as he walked across the field

No. 4 FLORIDA STATE 41, SYRACUSE 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and tossed a 56-yard scoring pass to Keon Coleman as Florida State routed Syracuse, the Seminoles’ 12th consecutive win.

Travis completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown, shaking off an apparent injury to his non-throwing (left) hand in the second quarter.

Lawrance Toafili had a 50-yard touchdown and finished with seven carries for 93 yards. Trey Benson added 14 carries for 74 yards as Florida State (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) surpassed the 30-point mark for a 12th straight game.

Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader completed 9 of 21 passes for 99 yards but was ineffective on the ground and netted minus-10 yards when factoring in sacks on seven carries.

LeQuint Allen had 19 carries for 110 yards for Syracuse (4-3, 0-3 ACC).

No. 11 ALABAMA 24, ARKANSAS 21

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for two touchdowns and rushed for a third, and Alabama survived a second-half Arkansas rally in a victory over the Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) blew most of an 18-point third-quarter lead before summoning a big final drive to keep KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks offense off the field at the end,

The Tide remained the only SEC West team without a league loss, but they’re not coming in dominant fashion. Alabama had to recover a late onside kick to hold on for a 26-20 win over Texas A&M a week ago. This time the offense recovered from three straight three-and-out possessions to milk the final 5:19 off the clock.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) dropped their fifth straight game but not before putting a scare into the Tide.

