Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, Oct. 12
MLB PLAYOFFS
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:07 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs Detroit, 7 p.m., Montreal
Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Maccabi Ra’anana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Orleans vs Houston, 8 p.m., Birmingham, Ala.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
NFL
Denver at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.