Sports

Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Thursday, Oct. 12

MLB PLAYOFFS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 8:07 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs Detroit, 7 p.m., Montreal

Orlando at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans vs Houston, 8 p.m., Birmingham, Ala.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.