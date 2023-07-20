Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, July 20
MLB
Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Other news
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing 10 years ago says it was the best fix for a broken city
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit’s former emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments.
Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.
Detroit officials say a man has survived a 150-foot plunge into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
WNBA
Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.