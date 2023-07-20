Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Shooting in New Zealand
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
‘Oppenheimer’ movie review
An unsold 2023 Model X sports-utility vehicle sits outside a Tesla dealership Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Littleton, Colo. Tesla earnings are reported on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla earnings report
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
Sports

Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Thursday, July 20

MLB

Arizona at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, celebrates with Will Benson after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, when record 13 accomplished feat
Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.
FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013. The architect of Detroit's bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit's former emergency manager, Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments. On July 18, 2013, Detroit became the largest city in the U.S. to file for bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing 10 years ago says it was the best fix for a broken city
The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing admits it was a miserable process. But 10 years on, Detroit’s former emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, maintains the restructuring of the Motor City is among his most important accomplishments.
FILE - A graffiti-marked abandoned home north of downtown Detroit, in background, is seen, Oct. 24, 2013. Detroit entered 2014 in bankruptcy, facing $18 billion or more in debt. A decade later, the Motor City has risen from the ashes of insolvency, with balanced budgets, revenue increases and millions of dollars socked away. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
10 years since bankruptcy, Detroit’s finances are better but city workers and retirees feel burned
Thousands of Detroit city employees and retirees lost big on July 18, 2013, when a state-appointed manager made Detroit the largest U.S. city to file for bankruptcy.
FILE - Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, Feb. 14, 2022. A man survived after plunging 150 feet (45.7 meters) into the Detroit River from Ambassador Bridge, a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada. The man, identified as a contractor who was working on the Ambassador Bridge, was rescued Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by a crew aboard a Detroit boat that delivers mail and packages. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Man working on US-Canada bridge survives plunge into Detroit River
Detroit officials say a man has survived a 150-foot plunge into the Detroit River from a bridge connecting Michigan and Canada.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.