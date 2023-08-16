Torkelson slugs 2 HRs and leads Tigers to an 8-7 win over AL Central-leading Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Twins 8-7 on Wednesday.

Torkelson lifted Griffin Jax’s 1-1 sweeper into the left-field seats to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead in the top of the seventh for his fourth career multi-homer game. His previous was last Wednesday against the Twins in Detroit.

Relievers Beau Brieske, Tyler Holton, Alex Lange and Will Vest combined for 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Holton (2-2) earned the win by striking out five in 2 1/3 perfect innings.

Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco homered for the Twins. Kerry Carpenter added a solo shot for Detroit.

Jax (5-7) took the loss, surrendering four earned runs on three hits.

The Twins remain four games ahead of Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The Tigers are eight back.

RAYS 6, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luke Raley had the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history and Aaron Civale (6-3) pitched six strong innings for his first victory since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Isaac Paredes had three hits and seven other starters had at least one. Josh Lowe hit his 15th home run leading off the fourth, while Brandon Lowe connected for his 16th as part of a three-run fifth.

Joc Pederson and Johan Camargo had two hits apiece for San Francisco, which has lost six of its last eight games.

Ross Stripling, one of San Francisco’s top offseason additions, gave up 11 hits and five runs in six innings. Ryan Walker (4-2) allowed one run in one inning as the Giants opener.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 7

DENVER (AP) — Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning lifting Arizona past Colorado.

Tommy Pham singled off Tyler Kinley (0-1) to open the eighth inning and Walker followed with a 425-foot homer to right-center for an 8-7 lead. Walker, who has 28 homers, also homered in the first two games of the series. He has 22 career homers against Colorado, 13 at Coors Field.

Walker had three hits and four RBIs, Nick Ahmed had a three-run triple and Corbin Carroll had two hits and his 37th stolen base after replacing Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth inning. Gurriel left because of a strained left hip.

Paul Sewald pitched around Charlie Blackmon’s single to open the ninth inning for his 25th save in 29 chances, his fourth save in five days. He has four saves in five chances for Arizona since being acquired from Seattle.

Kyle Nelson (7-3) pitched the seventh for the victory. He was the fifth of seven Arizona pitchers.

METS 8, PIRATES 3

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ Stewart had his first multi-homer game in two years, leading New York over Pittsburgh.

Stewart, who also homered as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss, hit a solo shot in the second inning off Johan Oviedo (6-13) and had a two-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Borucki. The two-homer game was the third of Stewart’s career and his first since Aug. 12, 2021, when he went deep twice for the Baltimore Orioles.

Pete Alonso hit his 36th homer, a solo shot that moved him into the Mets’ top 10 list in RBIs with 469, snapping a tie with Keith Hernandez.

Tylor Megill (7-6) earned his first win in exactly two months after giving up two runs in five innings.

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer for the Pirates.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb