United States' Brian Harman celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Spencer Torkelson homers as the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson, right, celebrates with Kerry Carpenter (30) after hitting solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023,, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson, right, celebrates with Kerry Carpenter (30) after hitting solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023,, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By The Associated Press
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Sunday to avoid a weekend sweep.

Alex Faedo (2-4), who entered with a 6.98 ERA, pitched six shutout innings for Detroit. The right-hander allowed one hit and walked four.

Beau Brieske and Jason Foley each worked an inning before Alex Lange pitched a rainy ninth for his 17th save. With runners on second and third, Lange retired Gary Sánchez on a fly ball to center for the final out.

Other news
Detroit Tigers' Alex Faedo pitches against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2023,, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homer as Detroit Tigers beat San Diego Padres 3-1
Spencer Torkelson and Andy Ibañez homered, and the Detroit Tigers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 to avoid a weekend sweep.
San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim, right, celebrates his home run with Manny Machado, left, against the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Campusano homers and gets 4 hits as the Padres rout the Tigers 14-3
Luis Campusano had four hits, including a home run, and the San Diego Padres routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 for the 4,000th win in franchise history.
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Alek Jacob works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jackson Wolf called up to make MLB debut for Padres
The San Diego Padres recalled LHP Jackson Wolf from Double-A San Antonio and gave him the start on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers.
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto celebrates his home run with third base coach Matt Williams (18) against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Juan Soto hits 2 long home runs in the Padres’ 5-4 victory over the Tigers
Juan Soto hit two long home runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night.

San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove (9-3) lost for the first time since May 20, a span of 10 starts. He permitted three runs and seven hits in six innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports