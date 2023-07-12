Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Anthony Bemboom outright to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Caden Rose and RHP Blake Wehunt.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Bourassa on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Christian Pregent.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Schultz.
Minor League Baseball
FRONTIER LEAGUE
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman. Placed RHP Tom Hackimer on the injured list, retroactive to July 3rd.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Patty Mills from Oklahoma City in exchange for G Ty Ty Washington Jr., Fs Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Blaine Forsythe assistant coach.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Dionna Widder chief revenue officer.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Javier Carrillo club’s academy director.
USL Championship
USL — Announced men’s and women’s expansion teams in Northwest Arkansas.
COLLEGE
RHODE ISLAND — Named Jayna Ryan coordinator of recreation center programming.