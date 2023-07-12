Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent C Anthony Bemboom outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Caden Rose and RHP Blake Wehunt.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Bourassa on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Christian Pregent.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Thomas Schultz.

Minor League Baseball

FRONTIER LEAGUE

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed SS Jonathan Guzman. Placed RHP Tom Hackimer on the injured list, retroactive to July 3rd.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Patty Mills from Oklahoma City in exchange for G Ty Ty Washington Jr., Fs Usman Garuba and Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Blaine Forsythe assistant coach.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Dionna Widder chief revenue officer.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Ibrahim Kasule to a short-term agreement.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Javier Carrillo club’s academy director.

USL Championship

USL — Announced men’s and women’s expansion teams in Northwest Arkansas.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jayna Ryan coordinator of recreation center programming.