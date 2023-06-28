Today in Sports - FC Barcelona’ Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi scores his 700th career goal

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Sports

Today in Sports - FC Barcelona’ Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi scores his 700th career goal

By The Associated Press
 
Share

June 30

1909 — Jack Johnson fights Tony Ross to a no decision in 6 rounds at Duquesne Gardens, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to retain his heavyweight boxing title.

1916 — Amateur Chick Evans Jr. wins the U.S. Open with a record 286 total.

Other news
FILE - Sweden's Jonna Andersson runs for the ball during the women's international soccer friendly match between Germany and Sweden in Duisburg, Germany, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Sweden heads to Women’s World Cup looking to end run of near misses at big tournaments
Sweden heads into the Women’s World Cup looking to make up for a run of near misses at major international tournaments.
Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta, center, takes control of the ball during a friendly soccer match between his Japanese club Vissel Kobe and his old club Barcelona at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Iniesta says goodbye to old friends at Barcelona in friendly in Tokyo
TOKYO (AP) — Andres Iniesta said goodbye to old friends as he played for his Japanese club Vissel Kobe against his former club Barcelona in a friendly at the National Stadium on Tuesday.
Barcelona's captain Alexia Putellas lifts the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg at the PSV Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Barcelona won 3-2. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Barcelona wins Women’s Champions League with stunning comeback against Wolfsburg
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Midfielder Patricia Guijarro ignited a stunning second-half comeback as Barcelona overturned a 2-0 deficit to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 and win its second Women’s Champions League title on Saturday.
FILE - Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí, left, and Real Madrid's Athenea del Castillo fight for the ball during the Women's Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Barcelona and Wolfsburg square off Saturday in the final of the Women’s Champions League. Both teams have something to prove. Barcelona was eyeing back-to-back titles last year before being upended by Lyon. Two-time champion Wolfsburg has lost the last three times it made it this far. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)
Barcelona and Wolfsburg meet in Women’s Champions League final
EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Both teams in the Women’s Champions League final have something to prove.

1929 — Bobby Jones beats Al Espinosa by 23 strokes in a 36-hole playoff to win the U.S. Open.

1962 — Murle Lindstrom wins the U.S. Women’s Open by two strokes over Jo Anne Prentice and Ruth Jessen.

1965 — The NFL grants Atlanta a franchise. Rankin Smith Sr., an Executive Vice President of Life Insurance Company of Georgia, pays $8.5 million for the franchise. It’s the highest price paid in league history at the time.

1975 — Muhammad Ali retains world heavyweight boxing crown by beating Englishman Joe Bugner by unanimous points decision in a re-match in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

1978 — Willie McCovey becomes the 12th player in major league history to hit 500 home runs.

1991 — Wimbledon breaks 114 years of tradition by playing on the middle Sunday of the tournament, a move forced by a huge backlog of matches caused by rain earlier in the week.

1991 — Meg Mallon sinks a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole to break a tie with Pat Bradley and Ayako Okamoto and win the LPGA Championship.

1993 — NBA Draft: Michigan center Chris Webber first pick by Orlando Magic (traded to Golden State).

1994 — Diego Maradona is kicked out of the World Cup by FIFA for failing a drug test following Argentina’s June 25 victory over Nigeria in Foxboro, Mass.

1994 — Tonya Harding is stripped of her national title and banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association because of her role in an attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

1995 — Eddie Murray of the Cleveland Indians becomes the second switch-hitter and the 20th player in baseball history to reach 3,000 hits when he singles in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins. Murray joins Pete Rose, the career hits leader with 4,256.

1996 — UEFA European Championship Final, Wembley Stadium, London, England: Oliver Bierhoff scores his second goal in extra time as Germany beat Czech Republic, 2-1.

1999 — NBA Draft: Duke power forward Elton Brand first pick by Chicago Bulls.

2002 — Ronaldo scores both goals to lead Brazil to a 2-0 victory over Germany for the team’s record fifth World Cup title.

2012 — Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan becomes the first player in a Grand Slam tournament to win every point of a set on her way to beating French Open runner-up Sara Errani 6-0, 6-4 in the third round of Wimbledon.

2013 — Inbee Park wins the U.S. Women’s Open for her third straight major this year. Babe Zaharias is the last player to win three straight majors on the calendar, but that was in 1950 when that’s all there were.

2013 — NHL Draft: Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) center Nathan MacKinnon #1 pick by Colorado Avalanche.

2015 — The United States defeat Germany 2-0 in semifinals at Women’s World Cup. Carli Lloyd converts a penalty kick for Team USA and a 1-0 lead. Substitute Kelley O’Hara scores in the 84th minute off a Lloyd cross to seal the U.S. team’s 2-0 victory.

2016 — Coastal Carolina capitalizes on two errors on the same play for four unearned runs in the sixth inning, and the Chanticleers win their first national championship in any sport with a 4-3 victory over Arizona in Game 3 of the College World Series finals. The Chanticleers are the first program since Minnesota in 1956 to win the title in its first CWS appearance.

2018 — FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappé (19) becomes only 2nd teenager (Pelé 1st 1958) to score twice in a World Cup match as France eliminate Argentina 4-3 in Kazan.

2020 — FC Barcelona’ Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi scores his 700th career goal in a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid.

2021 — Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner ties the major league record with his third hit for the cycle in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

_____