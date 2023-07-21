Sports on TV for July 22 - 23
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
3 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes (Lightweights), Shawnee, Okla.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France
2 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (Taped)
GOLF
5 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
7 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Third Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain
NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
4 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
8 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
4 a.m. (Sunday)
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: Rising Stars vs. Veterans, Louisville, Ky.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Miami
4 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Boston
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Angels OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:25 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
11:45 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla Sutherland
SAILING
2 p.m.
CBS — Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix: Chicago at Navy Pier
10 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix - Day 1, Los Angeles (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal, East Rutherford, N.J.
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club Tijuana at Philadelphia Union, Group L
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: San Jose at Portland, Group A
6 a.m. (Sunday)
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand
5:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia
8 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. China, Group D, Perth, Australia
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia
6 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta
3 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Seattle
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.
_____
Sunday, July 23
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgian
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgian
12 p.m.
USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 8, Washougal, Wash. (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France
10:10 a.m.
PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France
5 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)
2 a.m. (Monday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)
GOLF
4 a.m.
USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
7 a.m.
GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain
NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Mets at Boston
ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh
SAILING
10 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix - Day 2, Los Angeles (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok
7 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney
2 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand
4:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia
TBT BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Phoenix at Washington
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at New York
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 3, Ventura, Calif.