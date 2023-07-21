This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Sports

Sports on TV for July 22 - 23

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 22

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Georgia media’s pick to win SEC title by wide margin over Alabama, LSU
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce they are engaged to marry
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married, the players and team announced Friday on social media.
United States' Brian Harman speaks at a press conference following the completion of his second round during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build a big lead
Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool.
FILE - New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday, July 21, 2023, to Lazio from New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Valentín Castellanos transfers to Lazio from New York City following loan to Girona
Valentín Castellanos, Major League Soccer’s scoring leader in 2021, has transferred to Lazio from New York City.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

3 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Maxi Hughes (Lightweights), Shawnee, Okla.

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (Taped)

GOLF

5 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Third Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

4 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

8 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

4 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: Rising Stars vs. Veterans, Louisville, Ky.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Miami

4 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Boston

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Angels OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

9:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

11:45 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Cronulla Sutherland

SAILING

2 p.m.

CBS — Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix: Chicago at Navy Pier

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix - Day 1, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester United vs. Arsenal, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

8 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Club Tijuana at Philadelphia Union, Group L

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: San Jose at Portland, Group A

6 a.m. (Sunday)

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Zambia vs. Japan, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Haiti, Group D, Brisbane, Australia

8 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Denmark vs. China, Group D, Perth, Australia

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA Semifinals

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta

3 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.

_____

Sunday, July 23

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgian

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgian

12 p.m.

USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 8, Washougal, Wash. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France

10:10 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France

5 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh

SAILING

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix - Day 2, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

7 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Washington

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 3, Ventura, Calif.

_____