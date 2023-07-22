Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, July 23

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Sunday, July 23

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Other news
Kylian Mbappe, left, and his brother Ethan Mbappe attend a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute
Paris Saint-Germain has left for its pre-season tour of Japan without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé.
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard , center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women’s World Cup
Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup in Perth.
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, left, steers his car followed by Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
Norway's Ada Hegerberg makes an overhead kick during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Highlights from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lommel, Belgian

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lommel, Belgian

12 p.m.

USA — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 8, Washougal, Wash. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

CBS — Week 5: Tri-State vs. Trilogy, Triplets vs. Aliens, Power vs, Ghost Ballers, Killer 3’s vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ball Hogs, Bivouac vs. 3’s Company, Miami

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1, 77 miles, Clermont-Ferrand, France

10:10 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France

5 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, 71 miles, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the Champs-Elysées in Paris, France (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

USA — DP World Tour/PGA Tour The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

7 a.m.

GOLF — Ladies European Tour: The La Sella Open, Final Round, La Sella Golf, Alicante, Spain

NBC — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Final Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Mastroianni, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — San Diego at Detroit

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Boston

ESPN2 — NY Mets at Boston (KayRod Cast)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Premier Sevens: Eastern Conference Finals, Pittsburgh

SAILING

10 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Oracle Grand Prix - Day 2, Los Angeles (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Bangkok

7 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Atlas at NY City FC, Group N

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Puebla at Minnesota United, Group E

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Argentina, Group G, Auckland, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Monday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Morocco, Group H, Melbourne, Australia

TBT BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Budapest-WTA & Palermo-WTA Finals; Hamburg-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The London Diamond League, London (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at Washington

3 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at New York

X GAMES

1 p.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 3, Ventura, Calif.

_____