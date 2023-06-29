Sports on TV for July 1 -2

Supreme Court rulings
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, July 1

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Austrian Grand Prix auto race, at the Red Bull Ring racetrack, in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Formula One leader Verstappen frustrated despite pole position for Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen lashed out at the race stewards for being too strict during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, despite the Dutch driver clinching his fourth straight pole position.
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing answers to questions of journalists during a news conference ahead of the Austrian F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Austrian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Verstappen can surpass Senna with a 42nd F1 win at the Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen can accelerate further into Formula One history with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, left, who won the pole, stands with former Formula One driver Jean Alesi following qualifying for Canadian Grand Prix auto race Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Verstappen wins pole in Canada on wet track as he chases Senna in win column
Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in Saturday qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, left, of Spain, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, right, of Monaco, speak to the media during a news conference at the Canadian Grand Prix Formula One auto race, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
Leclerc expects little improvement from Ferrari at Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc spent the Formula One off weekend attending his first 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he tucked into the back of the Ferrari garage and watched the Italian automaker win the iconic endurance race for the first time since 1963.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, Stavelot, Belgium

10:25 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix Sprint, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

12 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 121, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: 3’s Company vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Tri-State, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Trilogy vs. Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, Dallas

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Charles Martin (Heavyweights), Toledo, Ohio

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Montreal

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain

2 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, 113 miles, Bilbao, Spain

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, San Diego

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — NY Yankees at St. Louis

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, LA Dodgers at Kansas City, Tampa Bay at Seattle

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Detroit at Colorado (9 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Redcliffe at Brisbane

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Cuba vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Houston

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Canada, Group D, Houston

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Memphis 901 FC at Phoenix Rising

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: England vs. Portugal, Keynes, England (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland

SWIMMING

1 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — 2023 USFL Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Connecticut at Las Vegas

10 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Phoenix

Sunday, July 2

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

2 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets

ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Seattle

