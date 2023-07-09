Sunday’s Time Schedule

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Sunday, July 9

MLB

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Other news
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Strider cruises, the majors-best Braves pound the Rays 6-1 in battle of top teams
All-Star Spencer Strider struck out 11 and won his seventh straight decision, a 6-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays that gave the MLB-best Atlanta Braves their 20th win in 22 games.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Gavin Williams gets first career victory in the Guardians’ 10-6 win over the Royals
Top prospect Gavin Williams struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory in the majors, brothers Bo and Josh Naylor drove in two runs apiece and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 10-6 on Saturday.
Washington Nationals designated hitter Joey Meneses (45) celebrates with Stone Garrett, right, after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Candelario and Meneses HRs help Nats snap 5-game skid with a win over AL West-leading Rangers
Jeimer Candelario and Joey Meneses hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Alex Call also went deep, and the Washington Nationals snapped a five-game skid with an 8-3 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers.
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz steals home with Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras covering during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Elly De La Cruz steals 2nd, 3rd and home in 2-pitch span, sparks Reds to 8-5 win over Brewers
Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player since 1919 to steal second, third and home in the same inning and Cincinnati beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-5.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Made in HimmerLand 2023, Denmark

PGA Tour - John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

LPGA - U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

LIV - London

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Quaker State 400, Atlanta

NHRA - Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

FORMULA 1 - Aramco British Grand Prix, Silverstone