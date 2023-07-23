Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, July 23

MLB

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after clocked the fastest time during the qualifying session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Hamilton ends Verstappen’s string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton has taken his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix. In doing so he has ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s bid for a sixth straight pole.
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari, left, steers his car followed by Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing during the third free practice ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.
Spanish Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin arrives in the paddock ahead of the first practice session ahead of Sunday's Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix auto race, at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Ricciardo makes his return at the Hungarian GP where Alonso won his first race
Daniel Ricciardo is celebrating his unexpected return to Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s the same track where fellow veteran Fernando Alonso won his first race 20 years ago.
Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Scuderia AlphaTauri smiles in the paddock ahead of the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The Hungarian F1 Grand Prix is held on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)
Ricciardo has plenty to smile about as he makes his F1 return at Hungarian GP
Veteran Daniel Ricciardo has plenty to smile about after getting another shot at Formula One. The driver with the biggest grin in F1 is making a shock return for the AlphaTauri team after being released by McLaren last year.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.

At Sydney

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA - The 151st British Open 2023, England

PGA Tour - Barracuda Championship, Calif.

TENNIS

ATP - Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.

ATP - EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

ATP - Nordea Open, Bastad, Sweden

WTA - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

WTA - BCR Iasi Open, Romania

WTA - 34 Palermo Ladies Open, Italy

ATP/WTA - Hamburg European Open, Germany

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - HighPoint.com 400, Long Pond, Pa.

NHRA - Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals, Kent, Wash.

FORMULA 1 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Iowa Race 2, Newton, Iowa

WORLD CUP WEEK AHEAD

Sunday

At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m.

At Sydney

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m.

Monday

At Auckland, New Zealand

Italy vs. Argentina, 2 a.m.

At Melbourne, Australia

Germany vs. Morocco, 4:30 a.m.

At Adelaide, Australia

Brazil vs. Panama, 7 a.m.

At Sydney

Colombia vs. South Korea, 10 p.m. (Tuesday local)

Tuesday

At Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Philippines, 1:30 a.m.

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. Norway, 4 a.m.

Wednesday

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 1 a.m.

At Auckland, New Zealand

Spain vs. Zambia, 3:30 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Canada vs. Ireland, 8 a.m. (Thursday local)

At Wellington, New Zealand

United States vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m. (Thursday local)

Thursday

At Hamilton, New Zealand

Portugal vs. Vietnam, 3:30 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

Australia vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. (Friday local)

Friday

At Sydney

England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m.

At Adelaide, Australia

China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m.

Saturday

At Wellington, New Zealand

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m.

At Brisbane, Australia

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m.

At Perth, Australia

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. (Sunday local)

Sunday

At Adelaide, Australia

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m.

At Auckland, New Zealand

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.

At Sydney

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.