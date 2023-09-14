Fresno State puts its 11-game winning streak on the line in a road test against Arizona State

Fresno State (2-0) at Arizona State (1-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Line: Fresno State by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Arizona State leads 3-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Fresno State has won 11 straight games, dating to last season, which is the second-longest winning streak behind No. 1 Georgia at the FBS level. The Bulldogs are trying to get their second win of the season over a Power Five team after beating Purdue in their opener. Arizona State is trying to bounce back from a 27-15 loss to Oklahoma State last week. The Sun Devils are playing under first-year coach Kenny Dillingham.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s pass defense has been solid through two games, giving up an average of just 165 yards, which ranks second in the Pac-12. The Bulldogs are throwing for more than 300 yards per game. Mike Keene threw for 366 yards in the opener against Purdue, which was the best debut by a Fresno State QB in program history.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fresno State: It’s a big game for Keene, who played his high school football in suburban Phoenix, just a few miles from Arizona State’s campus. He’s thrown for 599 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in Fresno State’s first two games.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo has run for a team-high 133 yards and two touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State has 78 newcomers on the roster this season, which ranks second in the FBS behind Colorado’s 88. ... ASU DL B.J. Green III has 10 quarterbacks pressures this season, tied for 15th among all FBS defensive linemen. ... Fresno State’s 11-game winning streak is the third longest in program history and longest since 1986. ... Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20 in the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl in the last meeting between the two teams. It capped the first 12-win season in Fresno State’s history.

