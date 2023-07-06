Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, July 7

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Western

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Zinsser SmartCoat 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2023 HBCU Swingman Classic: Team 1 (Manuel) vs. Team 2 (Porter), Seattle

CYCLING

8 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 7, 110 miles, Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, France

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

PEACOCK — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

6 p.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Strive For Greatness vs. NH Lightning, North Augusta, S.C.

12 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. (A5), North Augusta, S.C.

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Peach Jam: Expressions vs. Vegas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Atlanta at Tampa Bay

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: New Orleans vs. Minnesota, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: Denver vs. Milwaukee, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Chicago vs. Toronto, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Portland vs. Houston, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Cleveland vs. Brooklyn, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Charlotte vs. San Antonio, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Sacramento vs. Atlanta, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Golden State vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: Germany vs. Zambia, Fürth, Germany

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

10 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Outdoor Championships, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Las Vegas at Dallas

