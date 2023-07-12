Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Today in Sports - Babe Ruth ties MLB record of 138 career HRs (held by Roger Connor since 1895)

By The Associated Press
 
July 15

1912 — Jim Thorpe wins the decathlon at the Stockholm Olympics and, in the closing ceremony, Sweden’s King Gustav proclaims Thorpe the world’s greatest athlete.

1921 — NY Yankees slugger Babe Ruth ties MLB record of 138 career home runs (held by Roger Connor since 1895).

Ireland's Padraig Harrington in action on the third tee during day two of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, Friday July 14, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)
Harrington not ruling out chance to play in another Ryder Cup
Padraig Harrington is not ruling out his chances of playing in another Ryder Cup. The 51-year-old Irishman feels emboldened after his 67-66 start in the Scottish Open that puts him in the mix going into the weekend.
Lucas Glover tees off on the first hole at the Barbasol Championship golf tournament in Nicholasville, Ky. Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Cameron Drummond/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Lucas Glover stays hot with new long putter, leads Barbasol Championship with first-round 63
Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship.
Linn Grant tees off of the fifth hole during the first round of the Toledo Classic golf tournament in Sylvania, Ohio, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Rebecca Benson/The Blade via AP)
Boonchant holes out for eagle on her second shot of the round, shares the lead in the Dana Open
Jaravee Boonchant holed out from 128 yards for eagle on No. 10 on her second shot of the round and had a 7-under 64 for a share of the first-round lead with Linn Grant in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open.
South Korea's An Byeong-hun in action on the 9th tee, during round one of the Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, Scotland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)
Ben An opens with 61 at Scottish Open with hope for more links golf
Byeong “Ben” Hun An doesn’t have a spot in the British Open next week. He might get one if he keeps playing like he did in the Scottish Open.

1922 — Gene Sarazen shoots a final-round 68 to beat out Bobby Jones and John Black for the U.S. Open golf championship.

1923 — Amateur Bobby Jones beats Bobby Cruikshank by two strokes in a playoff to win the U.S. Open golf title.

1927 — Bobby Jones wins the British Open shooting a championship record 7-under 285 at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. It’s the second straight Open title for the amateur, who goes wire-to-wire for a six-stroke victory over Aubrey Boomer and Fred Dobson.

1945 — Byron Nelson defeats Sam Byrd in the final round of the PGA golf tournament.

1961 — Arnold Palmer shoots a 284 at Royal Birkdale to win his first British Open title.

1967 — Argentina’s Roberto DeVicenzo wins the British Open by two strokes over defending champion Jack Nicklaus.

1972 — Lee Trevino wins his second consecutive British Open title by beating Jack Nicklaus by one stroke.

1978 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a 281 at St. Andrews to win his third and final British Open.

1984 — Hollis Stacy wins her third U.S. Women’s Open golf title, beating Rosie Jones by one stroke.

1990 — Betsy King overcomes an 11-shot deficit over the final 33 holes to win her second consecutive U.S. Women’s Open as Patty Sheehan blows an eight-shot lead over the final 23 holes.

1991 — Sandhi Ortiz-DelValle becomes the first woman to officiate a men’s professional basketball game, working a United States Basketball League game between the New Haven Skyhawks and the Philadelphia Spirit.

2000 — Lennox Lewis stops Francois Botha at 2:39 of the second round to retain his WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in London.

2007 — BYU star Daniel Summerhays becomes the first amateur winner in Nationwide Tour history. Summerhays scores a two-stroke victory over Chad Collins and Chris Nallen in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Invitational.

2007 — The Philadelphia Phillies lose their 10,000 game, 10-2 to St. Louis. The franchise, born in 1883 as the Philadelphia Quakers and later called the Blue Jays in the mid-1940s, fall to 8,810-10,000.

2007 — Copa América Final, Maracaibo, Venezuela: Defending champions Brazil win their 8th title with a 3-0 win over Argentina.

2008 — Justin Morneau slides home just in time on Michael Young’s sacrifice fly in the 15th inning, giving the American League a 4-3 victory in the All-Star game at Yankee stadium.

2010 — Rory McIlroy, a 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, ties the major championship record by shooting a 9-under 63 in the opening round of the British Open at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

2010 — Caster Semenya wins her first race since being cleared to return to competition after undergoing gender tests, winning the 800 meters in a modest time against a weak field at a low-key meet in Finland.

2018 — Novak Djokovic wins his fourth Wimbledon title with a 6-2, 6-2 7-6 (3) victory over Kevin Anderson. It’s Djokovic’s 13th major trophy, the fourth-highest total in the history of men’s tennis, trailing only Roger Federer’s 20, Rafael Nadal’s 17 and Pete Sampras’ 14. At No. 21, Djokovic is the lowest-ranked Wimbledon titlist since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

2018 — France wins its second World Cup title with a 4-2 win over Croatia in a dramatic final in Moscow.

2019 — Tampa Bay catcher Travis d’Arnaud becomes first player in MLB history to hit 3 home runs while catching and batting leadoff in the Rays’ 5-4 win over the NY Yankees.

_____