Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, July 14

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 14

Other news
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th fairway on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club, in North Berwick, Scotland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)
McIlroy says he’d retire if LIV Golf was the only place to play
Rory McIlroy is laughing off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams. McIlroy says he would retire if LIV Golf was the only place left on earth to play though he’d still compete at the majors.
FILE - Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey Cup round of 16 soccer match between Athletic Club and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he's prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez was presented as Barcelona’s new player on Thursday, July 13, 2023, a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)
Barcelona’s new defender Íñigo Martínez pledges to ‘work as hard as the next guy’
Central defender Iñigo Martínez says he’s prepared to “work as hard as the next guy” for Barcelona. The 32-year-old Martínez has been presented as Barcelona’s new player a week after he signed a two-year contract with the Spanish champions.
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after beating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the women's semifinal singles match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years
Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963.
FILE - Conchita Martinez holds up the trophy after winning the Ladies Singles Final on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has been named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Twelve national teams will play in Seville during the finals from Nov. 7-12. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin, File)
ITF appoints Conchita Martínez as tournament director for Billie Jean King Cup finals
Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has been named tournament director for the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne

11:30 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France

2 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Taped)

FISHING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic - Day 2, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

GOLF

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, Akron, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Francisco at Pittsburgh

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at NY Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Seattle (10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Washington, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Boston vs. New York, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Dallas vs. Indiana, Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Miami vs. Denver, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: San Antonio vs. Detroit, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Summer League: Utah vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas

11 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: Memphis vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FS2 — MLR: The Collegiate Rugby Shield Invitational, Herriman, Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: From Las Vegas

_____