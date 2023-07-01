A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, July 2

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 2

Other news
Bernhard Langer watches tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld
Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.
Taylor Moore eyes his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under
Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.
Jason Kokrak of Smash GC lets go of his club after hitting his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama on Friday, June 30, 2023, in San Roque, Spain. (Matthew Harris/LIV Golf via AP)
Kokrak shared LIV lead with DJ after wild travel plan to Spain
Jason Kokrak took three days to get to Spain and it took his golf clubs four days. That hasn’t seemed to affect him at Valderrama.
Retief Goosen watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Rod Pampling leads the US Senior Open at punishing SentryWorld
Rod Pampling shot a 3-under 68 at difficult SentryWorld to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the U.S. Senior Open.

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe: Round 4, Stavelot, Belgium

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lombok, Indonesia

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lombok, Indonesia

2 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

5:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Grant Park 220, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 5, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

CYCLING

6 a.m.

PEACOCK — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 2, 130 miles, Vitoria-Gasteiz to Saint-Sébastien, Spain (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Minnesota at Baltimore

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Miami at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at NY Mets

ESPN2 — San Francisco at NY Mets (Kay-Rod Cast)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, United Kingdom

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Final Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Kokomo Jackrabbits at Traverse City Pit Spitters

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Philadelphia at Atlanta United

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Charlotte, N.C.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Group A, Santa Clara, Calif.

9 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. Haiti, Group B, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Qatar, Group B, Santa Clara, Calif.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Special Olympics World Games 2023: Wrap-Up Show, Berlin (Taped)

SWIMMING

12 p.m.

NBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-Galan, Stockholm, Sweden

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Dallas

6 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Seattle

