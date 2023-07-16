Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, July 16
MLB
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.
Miami at Baltimore 1:35, p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto 1:37, p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.
PGA Tour - The Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.
PGA Champions Tour - The Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio.
LPGA - The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — Crayon 301, New Hampshire
NHRA - Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Colo.
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Toronto