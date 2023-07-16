Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, July 16

MLB

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Linn Grant waves to the crowd after sinking her putt on the fourth hole during the third round of the Dana Open golf tournament, Saturday, July 15, 2023 in Sylvania, Ohio. (Rebecca Benson/The Blade via AP)
Lin Grant shoots 62 in Dana Open, missing chance to become second LPGA Tour player to break 60
Linn Grant missed a chance to become the second LPGA Tour player to break 60. Putting herself in position for a breakthrough victory in the Dana Open was a big consolation on a long, rainy Saturday at Highland Meadows.
Stephen Curry watches a tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice round at American Century Championship golf tournament Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Stateline, Nev. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Stephen Curry makes hole-in-one, leads American Century celebrity golf tournament
Stephen Curry, from way downtown! The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one Saturday in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.
FILE - Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Scheffler is among the favorites at the British Open July 20-23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
BRITISH OPEN ’23: Capsules on 10 leading contenders for claret jug
Scottie Scheffler has had the most consistent year at No. 1 in the world without having won a major.
FILE - Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot off the 11th tee during the third day of the British Open Golf championship at the Royal Liverpool golf club, Hoylake, England, Saturday July 19, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
BRITISH OPEN ’23: Back to Royal Liverpool with all eyes on McIlroy
The British Open returns to Royal Liverpool and all eyes are on Rory McIlroy. He has gone nine years since winning his last major.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Miami at Baltimore 1:35, p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto 1:37, p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, Scotland.

PGA Tour - The Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

PGA Champions Tour - The Kaulig Companies Championship, Akron, Ohio.

LPGA - The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Sylvania, Ohio.

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — Crayon 301, New Hampshire

NHRA - Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, Colo.

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Toronto