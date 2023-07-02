Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, July 2

MLB

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Other news
Rickie Fowler putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Fowler leads the Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in a bid to end drought
Rickie Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought.
Bernhard Langer watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
65-year-old Bernhard Langer takes a 2-shot lead in the US Senior Open at SentryWorld
Bernhard Langer took a two-stroke lead Saturday in the U.S. Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld in the 65-year-old German star’s bid to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.
Bernhard Langer watches tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Stevens Point, Wis. (Tork Mason
65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld
Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.
Taylor Moore eyes his putt on the ninth green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Moore, Pendrith share the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under
Taylor Moore and Taylor Pendrith shared the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 13 under Friday, hoping to hold off a veteran trying to end a victory drought and a promising young pro aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

MLS

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - The Betfred British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England

PGA Tour - The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

PGA Champions Tour (USGA) - The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wisconsin

LIV - Valderrama-Cadiz, Espana.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series — Grant Park 220, Chicago

FORMULA 1 - Austrian Grand Prix

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Lexington, Ohio