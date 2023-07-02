Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, July 2
MLB
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
MLS
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - The Betfred British Masters, Sutton Coldfield, England
PGA Tour - The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit
PGA Champions Tour (USGA) - The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Stevens Point, Wisconsin
LIV - Valderrama-Cadiz, Espana.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series — Grant Park 220, Chicago
FORMULA 1 - Austrian Grand Prix
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Lexington, Ohio