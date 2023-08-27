Jacksonville store shooting
Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Sunday, Aug. 27

MLB

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m

WNBA

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - D&D Real Czech Masters 2023, Prague

PGA Tour - Tour Championship, Atlanta.

PGA Champions Tour - The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

LPGA - CPKC Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia.

TENNIS

ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Indy Car - Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.