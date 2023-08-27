Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, Aug. 27
MLB
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m
WNBA
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.
MLS
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - D&D Real Czech Masters 2023, Prague
PGA Tour - Tour Championship, Atlanta.
PGA Champions Tour - The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.
LPGA - CPKC Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia.
TENNIS
ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands
Indy Car - Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.