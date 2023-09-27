Sports on TV for October 2 - 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 2
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at NY Giants
ESPN — Seattle at NY Giants
ESPN2 — Seattle at NY Giants (Manning-Cast)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham
_____
Tuesday, October 3
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — WNBA Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — WNBA Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal (If Necessary)
_____
Wednesday, October 4
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Brown at Yale
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Illinois at Purdue
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LA FC
_____
Thursday, October 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at UCF
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Dallas vs. Minnesota, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
_____
Friday, October 6
AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at OL Reign
_____
Saturday, October 7
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
1:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
PEACOCK — Rutgers at Wisconsin
2 p.m.
CW — Marshall at NC State
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa
4 p.m.
FOX — TBA
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
NBC — Michigan at Minnesota
PEACOCK — Michigan at Minnesota
8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — PGA Jr. League Championship
12 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota vs. Dallas, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace
_____
Sunday, October 8
AUTO RACING
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Tennessee
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at South Carolina
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Buffalo, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, New Orleans at New England, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, Carolina at Detroit, NY Giants at Miami
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Rams OR Cincinnati at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Kansas City at Minnesota
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at San Francisco
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
NBC — World Cup Group Stage: TBA, Group B
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal (If Necessary)