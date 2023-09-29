Dianne Feinstein
Sports

Sports on TV for October 2 - 8

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 2

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at NY Giants

ESPN — Seattle at NY Giants

ESPN2 — Seattle at NY Giants (Manning-Cast)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Fulham

_____

Tuesday, October 3

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — WNBA Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — WNBA Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal (If Necessary)

_____

Wednesday, October 4

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Middle Tennessee

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Brown at Yale

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Purdue

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United FC at LA FC

_____

Thursday, October 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at UCF

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Dallas vs. Minnesota, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

_____

Friday, October 6

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at OL Reign

_____

Saturday, October 7

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Wisconsin

2 p.m.

CW — Marshall at NC State

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

NBC — Michigan at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Michigan at Minnesota

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Jr. League Championship

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota vs. Dallas, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace

_____

Sunday, October 8

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Tennessee

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at South Carolina

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Buffalo, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, New Orleans at New England, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, Carolina at Detroit, NY Giants at Miami

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Rams OR Cincinnati at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Kansas City at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at San Francisco

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

NBC — World Cup Group Stage: TBA, Group B

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Playoffs: TBD, Semifinal (If Necessary)

_____