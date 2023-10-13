Israel-Hamas war
Sports

Sports on TV for October 16 - 22

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, October 16

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at LA Chargers

ESPN — Dallas at LA Chargers

ESPN2 — Dallas at LA Chargers

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

Tuesday, October 17

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at South Alabama

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Jacksonville St.

NBA BASKETBALL

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Denver at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tampa Bay at Buffalo

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: England vs. Italy, Group C, London

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ghana, Nashville, Tenn.

Wednesday, October 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico St. at UTEP

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Texas

GOLF

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, First Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Pittsburgh at Detroit

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at New York, Game 4 (If Necessary)

Thursday, October 19

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NC Central at Morgan St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, First Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Jacksonville at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Colorado

Friday, October 20

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

4:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Temple

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

WNBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: New York at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

Saturday, October 21

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

5:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Grand Prix Sprint, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Air Force at Navy

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBC — TBA

4 p.m.

FOX — TBA

6:30 p.m.

CW — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — Montana St. at Sacramento St.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — British Champions Day: From Royal Ascot, Berkshire, England

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Liverpool

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

Sunday, October 22

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Lenovo United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Penn

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCF at Baylor

FS1 — Purdue at Penn St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at TCU

FIGURE SKATING

12 p.m.

NBC — USFS: The Humana Skate America, Allen, Texas

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Real Club de Sotogrande, Cádiz, Spain

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, Seowon Valley Country Club, Seoul, South Korea

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Indianapolis, Buffalo at New England, Washington at NY Giants

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Chicago, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Detroit at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Rams, Arizona at Seattle

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Denver, LA Chargers at Kansas City

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Mesa, Ariz.

