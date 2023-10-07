Sports on TV for Sunday, October 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, October 8
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 1 (MXGP & MX2), Ernée, France
12:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar
1 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 2 (MX2 & Open), Ernée, France
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 3 (Open & MXGP), Ernée, France
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — Providence at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at NC State
BTN — Illinois at Minnesota
ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
3 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
5 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
12:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at South Carolina
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.
CNBC — FIG: World Championships, Antwerp, Belgium (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Texas at Baltimore, Game 2
8 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Minnesota at Houston, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Detroit
6 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston
9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Utah at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Buffalo, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, New Orleans at New England, Baltimore at Pittsburgh
FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, Carolina at Detroit, NY Giants at Miami
4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Rams OR Cincinnati at Arizona
4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Kansas City at Minnesota
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at San Francisco
RODEO
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Japan v. Argentina, Group A, Nantes, France
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Tonga vs. Romania, Group A, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
12 p.m.
NBC — World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group A, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Houston
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team De La Cruz, Mesa, Ariz.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: New York at Las Vegas, Game 1