Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, October 8

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, October 8

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 1 (MXGP & MX2), Ernée, France

12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 2 (MX2 & Open), Ernée, France

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 3 (Open & MXGP), Ernée, France

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Providence at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

5 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at South Carolina

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIG: World Championships, Antwerp, Belgium (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Texas at Baltimore, Game 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Minnesota at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Detroit

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Buffalo, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, New Orleans at New England, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, Carolina at Detroit, NY Giants at Miami

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Rams OR Cincinnati at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Kansas City at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at San Francisco

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Japan v. Argentina, Group A, Nantes, France

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Tonga vs. Romania, Group A, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

12 p.m.

NBC — World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group A, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team De La Cruz, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: New York at Las Vegas, Game 1

_____