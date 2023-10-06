Powerball
Sports

Sports on TV for October 7 - 8

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, October 7

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

1:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: The Qatar Grand Prix Sprint, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Shore Lunch 200 presented by CGS Imaging, Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas

ACCN — William & Mary at Virginia

CBSSN — Boston College at Army

ESPN — LSU at Missouri

ESPN2 — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNU — Toledo at UMass

FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.

PEACOCK — Rutgers at Wisconsin

SECN — W. Michigan at Mississippi St.

2 p.m.

CW — Marshall at NC State

3 p.m.

BTN — Howard at Northwestern

PAC-12N — Washington St. at UCLA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Virginia Tech at Florida St.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Clemson

CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M

CBSSN — North Texas at Navy

ESPN — Syracuse at North Carolina

ESPNU — Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

PEACOCK — Purdue at Iowa

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at UAB

FOX — UCF at Kansas

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Georgia

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Southern U.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Louisville

NBC — Michigan at Minnesota

PEACOCK — Michigan at Minnesota

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

CBSSN — San Jose St. at Boise St.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Baylor

FOX — Fresno St. at Wyoming

FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.

FS2 — TCU at Iowa St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Penn St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

11 a.m.

ESPNEWS — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Coolmore Turf Mile Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 300 Main Card: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus (Lightweights), San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Texas at Baltimore, Game 1

4:45 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Minnesota at Houston, Game 1

6 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1

9:20 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Divisional Series: Arizona at LA Dodgers, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota vs. Dallas, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Los Angeles

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit

RODEO

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. France, Group A, Nantes, France

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Somoa, Group A, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Luton Town

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Hilal at Al-Okhdood

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

_____

Sunday, October 8

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 1 (MXGP & MX2), Ernée, France

12:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

1 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 2 (MX2 & Open), Ernée, France

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Race 3 (Open & MXGP), Ernée, France

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — Providence at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at NC State

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

3 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Duke

5 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at South Carolina

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.

CNBC — FIG: World Championships, Antwerp, Belgium (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

CNBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Texas at Baltimore, Game 2

8 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Divisional Series: Minnesota at Houston, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Detroit

6 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Utah at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville vs. Buffalo, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Indianapolis, New Orleans at New England, Baltimore at Pittsburgh

FOX — Regional Coverage: Houston at Atlanta, Carolina at Detroit, NY Giants at Miami

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Rams OR Cincinnati at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Kansas City at Minnesota

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at San Francisco

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Japan v. Argentina, Group A, Nantes, France

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Tonga vs. Romania, Group A, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

12 p.m.

NBC — World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group A, Saint-Denis, France (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at West Ham United

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Houston

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP, Hong Kong-WTA, Seoul-WTA, Zhengzhou-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Nootsara vs. Team De La Cruz, Mesa, Ariz.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — WNBA Finals: New York at Las Vegas, Game 1

_____