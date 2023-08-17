Maui fires latest
Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, August 18

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Collingwood

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at St. Kilda

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa World Invitational, Second Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club/Castlerock Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

11 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m. (Saturday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Sweden vs. Australia, Third-Place Match, Brisbane, Australia

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

5 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

6 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 1, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Phoenix

