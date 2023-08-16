Trump indictment live
Sports

Sports on TV for August 21 - 27

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, August 21

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary

_____

Tuesday, August 22

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Houston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez

TRACK AND FIELD

12:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 4, Budapest, Hungary

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

_____

Wednesday, August 23

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos (Lightweights), New York

TRACK AND FIELD

4 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

1:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary

_____

Thursday, August 24

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut

_____

Friday, August 25

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

HIGH SCHHOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee

10 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary

1 a.m. (Saturday)

CNBC — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETALL

8 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta

_____

Saturday, August 26

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

7 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — BIG3 Celebrity Game: From London (Taped)

1 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Championship, London

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Manila, Philippines

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S. Senior Women’s Open

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

11 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. St. Frances (Md.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

_____

Sunday, August 27

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — St. Edward vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

_____