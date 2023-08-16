Sports on TV for August 21 - 27
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, August 21
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Baltimore at Washington
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary
_____
Tuesday, August 22
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Houston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 4, Budapest, Hungary
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
_____
Wednesday, August 23
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos (Lightweights), New York
TRACK AND FIELD
4 a.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
1:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
_____
Thursday, August 24
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut
_____
Friday, August 25
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)
11:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
HIGH SCHHOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Home Run Derby, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee
10 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
1:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary
1 a.m. (Saturday)
CNBC — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETALL
8 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta
_____
Saturday, August 26
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
7 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — BIG3 Celebrity Game: From London (Taped)
1 p.m.
CBS — Playoffs: TBD, Championship, London
BOXING
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.
7 p.m.
ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Manila, Philippines
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S. Senior Women’s Open
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
11 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
6 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) vs. St. Frances (Md.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City
6 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants
9 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal
_____
Sunday, August 27
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — St. Edward vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: TBA
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle