Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Sunday, July 30

MLB

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 4p.m.

Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Adelaide, Australia

South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m.

At Dunedin, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m.

At Auckland, New Zealand

Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.

At Sydney

Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - The 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

PGA Champions Tour - The Senior British Open, Bridgend, Wales.

LPGA - The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France.

TENNIS

ATP - Hamburg European Open, Germany

ATP - Atlanta Open, Ga.

APT - Plava Laguna Croatia Open, Umag, Croatia

WTA - Ladies Open Lausanne, Switzerland

WTA - BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, Poland

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Cook Out 400, Va.

FORMULA 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Belgium

NHRA - DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Calif.