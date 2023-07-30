Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, July 30
MLB
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:10p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 4p.m.
Seattle at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Adelaide, Australia
South Korea vs. Morocco, 12:30 a.m.
At Dunedin, New Zealand
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 3 a.m.
At Auckland, New Zealand
Norway vs. Philippines, 3 a.m.
At Sydney
Germany vs. Colombia, 5:30 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Tour - The 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.
PGA Champions Tour - The Senior British Open, Bridgend, Wales.
LPGA - The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian-les-Bains, France.
TENNIS
ATP - Hamburg European Open, Germany
ATP - Atlanta Open, Ga.
APT - Plava Laguna Croatia Open, Umag, Croatia
WTA - Ladies Open Lausanne, Switzerland
WTA - BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, Poland
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Cook Out 400, Va.
FORMULA 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Belgium
NHRA - DENSO Sonoma Nationals, Calif.