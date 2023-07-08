This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EDT

Saturday, July 8

MLB

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

MLS

Cincinnati at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Made in HimmerLand 2023, Denmark

PGA Tour - John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

LPGA - U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

LIV - London

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London

AUTO RACING

NASCAR - Alsco Uniforms 250, Atlanta

Sunday, July 9

MLB

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

WNBA

Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - Made in HimmerLand 2023, Denmark

PGA Tour - John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

LPGA - U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach, Calif.

LIV - London

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Wimbledon, London

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Quaker State 400, Atlanta

NHRA - Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

FORMULA 1 - Aramco British Grand Prix, Silverstone