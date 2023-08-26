Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, Aug. 26
MLB
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
MLS
Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No. 6 Southern Cal vs. San Jose St., 8 p.m.
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy at Dublin, 2:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - D&D Real Czech Masters 2023, Prague
PGA Tour - Tour Championship, Atlanta.
PGA Champions Tour - The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.
LPGA - CPKC Women’s Open, Ontario, Canada.
TENNIS
ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.
WTA - Chicago Women’s Open, Ill.
WTA — Tennis in the Land, Cleveland, Ohio.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sunday, Aug. 27
MLB
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m
WNBA
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.
MLS
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - D&D Real Czech Masters 2023, Prague
PGA Tour - Tour Championship, Atlanta.
PGA Champions Tour - The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.
LPGA - CPKC Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia.
TENNIS
ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.
AUTO RACING
Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands
Indy Car - Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.