Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT

Saturday, Aug. 26

MLB

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

MLS

Nashville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

New England at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 6 Southern Cal vs. San Jose St., 8 p.m.

No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Navy at Dublin, 2:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - D&D Real Czech Masters 2023, Prague

PGA Tour - Tour Championship, Atlanta.

PGA Champions Tour - The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

LPGA - CPKC Women’s Open, Ontario, Canada.

TENNIS

ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.

WTA - Chicago Women’s Open, Ill.

WTA — Tennis in the Land, Cleveland, Ohio.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sunday, Aug. 27

MLB

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m

WNBA

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

MLS

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - D&D Real Czech Masters 2023, Prague

PGA Tour - Tour Championship, Atlanta.

PGA Champions Tour - The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

LPGA - CPKC Women’s Open, Vancouver, British Columbia.

TENNIS

ATP - Winston-Salem Open, N.C.

AUTO RACING

Formula 1 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Indy Car - Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.