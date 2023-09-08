Georgia special grand jury
Sports

Sports on TV for September 11 - 17

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 11

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at NY Jets

ESPN — Buffalo at NY Jets

ESPN2 — Buffalo at NY Jets (Manning-Cast)

_____

Tuesday, September 12

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Yankees at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.

_____

Wednesday, September 13

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD

_____

Thursday, September 14

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs - Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Navy at Memphis

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at BYU

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, First Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at Philadelphia

_____

Friday, September 15

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Army at UTSA

FS1 — Virginia at Maryland

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs: TBD

_____

Saturday, September 16

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Boston College

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Penn St. at Illinois

FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.

2 p.m.

CW — VMI at NC State

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at South Florida

CBS — South Carolina at Georgia

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.

FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska

NFLN — James Madison at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky

NBC — Syracuse at Purdue

8 p.m.

FOX — TCU at Houston

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

_____

Sunday, September 17

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.

1 p.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Florida

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at New England

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Portland at Austin FC

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs: TBD

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs: TBD

_____