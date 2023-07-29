Sports on TV for Sunday, July 30

Sunday, July 30

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Hyvinkaa, Finland

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Hankook London E-Prix, Round 16, London

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 8, Nové Mesto, Czech Republic

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Hyvinkaa, Finland (Taped)

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: Trilogy vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Killer 3’s, Power vs. Enemies, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Ghost Ballers, Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac, Aliens vs. Tri-State, Boston

CYCLING

12 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France Femmes, Final Stage, 14 miles - Individual Time Trial, Pau, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake St. Clair, New Baltimore, Mich.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

12 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Archers, Dallas

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Colson vs. Team Read, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzoo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at San Diego OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Cheyenne, Wyo. (Taped)

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Rhodes vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid, Seoul, South Korea

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League Summer Series: Aston Villa vs. Brentford, Landover, Md.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League Summer Series: Chelsea vs. Fulham, Landover, Md.

8:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester United, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Monterrey at Seattle, Group B

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

3 a.m. (Monday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan Vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Monday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand

SWIMMING

5 p.m.

NBC — FINA: World Swimming Championships, Fukuoka, Japan (Taped)

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Wheeling, W.V.

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Warsaw-WTA, Hamburg-ATP Finals

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Umag-ATP, Atlanta-ATP Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Connecticut

4 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Las Vegas

YOUTH BASEBALL

8 p.m.

MLBN — The Hank Aaron Invitational: From Atlanta

