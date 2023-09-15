Fernando Botero dies
Sports on TV for September 16 - 17

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, September 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:15 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Boston College

BTN — Regional Coverage: Georgia Southern at Wisconsin OR Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio

FOX — Penn St. at Illinois

FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.

SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri

2 p.m.

CW — VMI at NC State

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame

3 p.m.

CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at South Florida

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa

CBS — South Carolina at Georgia

CBSSN — FIU at UConn

ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa

FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.

FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St.

PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska

NFLN — James Madison at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan

ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky

NBC — Syracuse at Purdue

SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — FAU at Clemson

FOX — TCU at Houston

PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada

FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)

PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20, Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, 129 miles, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2023 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Watts Bar, Kingston, Tenn.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal, Group A, Nice, France

9 p.m.

FS2 — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain, Sandy, Utah

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

10:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Australia vs. Switzerland, Canada vs. Chile, Serbia vs. Czech Rep.

7 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

_____

Sunday, September 17

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Tiretrack.com Battle on the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Playoffs - Round 2, Joliet, Ill.

FS1 — NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’)

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Montana at Oregon St.

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Santa Clara at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Louisville

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPN — Wisconsin at Florida

4 p.m.

ACCN — Merrimack at Boston College

7 p.m.

BTN — Kentucky at Nebraska

CYCLING

12 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Final Stage, Hipódromo de la Zarzuela to Madrid. Paisaje de la Luz, 63 miles, Spain

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Final Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Texas at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Diego at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tennessee, Kansas City at Jacksonville

FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Atlanta, Seattle at Detroit, Chicago at Tampa Bay, Indianapolis at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Rams, NY Giants at Arizona

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Dallas, Washington at Denver

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Miami at New England

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Ridgedale, Mo.

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: South Africa vs. Romania, Group A, Bordeaux, France

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Bournemouth

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Everton

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Portland at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Chicago

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Britain vs. France, Spain vs. South Korea, Italy vs. Sweden, Croatia vs. Netherlands; Guadalajara-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Guangzhou-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

4 p.m.

NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs First Round: Minnesota at Connecticut, Game 2

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs First Round: Chicago at Las Vegas, Game 2

_____