Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, Aug. 6
MLB
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Melbourne, Australia
Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Tour - Wyndham Championship, N.C.
LPGA - Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland
LIV - Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
TENNIS
WTA — Mubadala Citi DC Open, Washington D.C.
WTA - Livesport Prague Open
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Nashville, Tenn.