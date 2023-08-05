Weekend Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Saturday, Aug. 5
MLB
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
WNBA
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Auckland, New Zealand
Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m.
At Wellington, New Zealand
Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m.
At Sydney
Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. (Sunday local)
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Tour - Wyndham Championship, N.C.
LPGA - Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland
LIV - Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
TENNIS
WTA — Mubadala Citi DC Open, Washington D.C.
WTA - Livesport Prague Open
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series - Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan
Sunday, Aug. 6
MLB
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER
At Melbourne, Australia
Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m.
OTHER EVENTS
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan
INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Nashville, Tenn.