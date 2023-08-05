FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Sports

Weekend Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

All Times EDT

Saturday, Aug. 5

MLB

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Other news
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia (53) and Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes watch Garcia's solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
‘El Bombi’ hits 2 drastically different HRs and Montgomery wins debut as Rangers beat Marlins 6-2
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker watches his two-run double against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yainer Diaz, Yordan Alvarez homer off Luis Severino to help Astros beat Yankees 7-3
Kansas City Royals' Dairon Blanco hits a two-run single against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Yunior Marte during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Witt leads Royals past Phillies for seventh straight victory

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Auckland, New Zealand

Switzerland vs. Spain, 1 a.m.

At Wellington, New Zealand

Japan vs. Norway, 4 a.m.

At Sydney

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. (Sunday local)

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - Wyndham Championship, N.C.

LPGA - Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland

LIV - Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

TENNIS

WTA — Mubadala Citi DC Open, Washington D.C.

WTA - Livesport Prague Open

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan

Sunday, Aug. 6

MLB

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Melbourne, Australia

Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - Wyndham Championship, N.C.

LPGA - Scottish Open, Ayrshire, Scotland

LIV - Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

TENNIS

WTA — Mubadala Citi DC Open, Washington D.C.

WTA - Livesport Prague Open

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan

INDY CAR - Grand Prix of Nashville, Tenn.