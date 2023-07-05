Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answers a reporter's question as he meets with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NATO and Ukraine
Northeast flood recovery
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
AP Investigation: SCOTUS ethics
Wimbledon
Today in Sports - Novak Đoković defends his title for 3rd Wimbledon crown; beats Roger Federer

July 12

1901 — Cy Young of the Boston Red Sox wins his 300th game with a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia A’s.

1930 — Bobby Jones wins the U.S. Open. Jones, who also won the British Open, the American Amateur and the British Amateur, becomes the only golfer to take all four events in the same year.

Other news
Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Peter Kuest is the latest example of how 2 weeks can change a golfer’s career
Peter Kuest is the latest example of how two weeks can change everything. He was a Monday qualifier for the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth.
PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price, left, testifies alongside PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne during a Senate Subcommittee on Investigations hearing on the proposed PGA Tour-LIV Golf partnership, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Column: How far golf has come in a year, how far it still has to go
Tuesday’s Senate hearing on the PGA Tour’s agreement with the Saudis is a reminder how long this has been going on.
FILE - The British Open Golf trophy, the "Claret Jug" is displayed by the clubhouse at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club before the British Open golf championships, Hoylake, England, Wednesday, April 22, 2014. Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It's the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors. At least the territory will be familiar. Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, is the site of the 151st edition of golf’s oldest championship, which begins Thursday, July 20. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
British Open Guide: How to watch, where it’s played, who’s the favorite
Golf’s major championship season comes to a close at the British Open. It’s the last chance of the year for Rory McIlroy to end his nine-year drought in the majors.
Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title
Allisen Corpuz picked the right time and the right place for her first big win. She won the first U.S.

1954 — The Major League Baseball Players Association is founded.

1964 — Mickey Wright wins the U.S. Women’s Open for the fourth time by defeating Ruth Jessen by two strokes in a playoff.

1970 — Jack Nicklaus wins his second British Open, beating Doug Sanders by one stroke in an 18-hole playoff at the Old Course in St Andrews, Scotland. It’s the first playoff at The Open since 1963 and the first at 18 holes.

1975 — Tom Watson wins an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to win the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

1980 — Mary Decker has her fourth record-setting performance of the year, setting an American mark in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:01.17 at an international meet at Stuttgart.

1995 — Noureddine Morceli of Algeria shatters his world record for 1,500 meters at the Nikaia Grand Prix in Nice, France, with a time of 3:27.37. It is the second world record for Morceli in 10 days.

1996 — Michael Jordan signs a NBA contract with the Chicago Bulls, for 1 year for $30.1 million.

1996 — Kirby Puckett, MLB centerfielder, retires after 12 seasons from Minnesota Twins, due to loss of vision in one eye.

1998 — France wins soccer’s World Cup, beating heavily favored Brazil 3-0 in the championship match.

1999 — The U.S. men’s basketball team wins its sixth straight World University Games gold medal and 40th straight game — both records — by routing Yugoslavia 79-65 in the final.

2012 — Every country competing at the London Games includes female athletes for the first time in Olympic history after Saudi Arabia agreed to send two women to compete in judo and track and field.

2014 — Mario Goetze volleys in the winning goal in extra time to give Germany its fourth World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Argentina. The win is Germany’s first as a united country. West Germany won the World Cup in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

2015 — Novak Djokovic gets the better of Roger Federer at Wimbledon, beating him in four sets to win his third Wimbledon title and ninth Grand Slam championship.

2015 — South Korea’s In Gee Chun birdies four of the last seven holes to rally for a one-stroke victory at the U.S. Women’s Open. The 20-year old Chun shoots a 4-under 66 in the final round and finished at 8 under, becoming the first player to win her U.S. Open debut since Birdie Kim in 2005.

2017 — Sam Querrey stuns top-seeded Andy Murray in five sets in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1.

