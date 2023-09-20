UN General Assembly latest
Sports

Sports on TV for September 25 - October 1

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, September 25

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine

MLB BASEBALL

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — LA Rams at Cincinnati

ESPN2 — LA Rams at Cincinnati

Tuesday, September 26

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Semifinals, Portland, Maine

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta

10 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Seattle

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD

Wednesday, September 27

BOWLING

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Finals, Portland, Maine

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida

Thursday, September 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Tulsa

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

FS1 — BYU at Texas

GOLF

1:30 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Clay Chalkville (Ala.) at Thompson (Ala.)

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at Green Bay

Friday, September 29

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at NC State

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

9 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Oregon St.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at BYU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.

GOLF

6 a.m. (Friday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

3 a.m. (Saturday)

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD

Saturday, September 30

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

2 p.m.

CW — Virginia at Boston College

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

NFLN — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

NBC — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

FISHING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.

GOLF

3 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

12 p.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Texas at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, October 1

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Auburn

ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

FISHING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NFL FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Atlanta vs. Jacksonville, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Denver at Chicago, Baltimore at Cleveland, Pittsburgh at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: New England at Dallas OR Arizona at San Francisco

8:20 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at NY Jets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest

8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LA FC

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD

9 p.m.

ESPN — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD

