Sports on TV for September 25 - October 1
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 25
BOWLING
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Quarterfinals, Portland, Maine
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — LA Rams at Cincinnati
ESPN2 — LA Rams at Cincinnati
_____
Tuesday, September 26
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Semifinals, Portland, Maine
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Atlanta
10 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Seattle
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD
_____
Wednesday, September 27
BOWLING
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Elias Cup, Finals, Portland, Maine
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida
_____
Thursday, September 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Tulsa
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Jacksonville St. at Sam Houston St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — BYU at Texas
GOLF
1:30 a.m. (Friday)
USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
6 a.m. (Friday)
USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Clay Chalkville (Ala.) at Thompson (Ala.)
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Detroit at Green Bay
_____
Friday, September 29
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at NC State
ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton
9 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Oregon St.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cincinnati at BYU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Hawaii at Long Beach St.
GOLF
6 a.m. (Friday)
USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 1 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
USA — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
3 a.m. (Saturday)
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD
_____
Saturday, September 30
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Love’s RV Stop 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
4:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
2 p.m.
CW — Virginia at Boston College
3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
6 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
NFLN — TBA
7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
NBC — TBA
9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
FISHING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.
GOLF
3 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
12 p.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Day 2 - Foursome and Fourball Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Baltimore OR Texas at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur
_____
Sunday, October 1
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia at Auburn
ESPNU — Wichita St. at SMU
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
FISHING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s, Milford Lake, Junction City, Kan.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
NBC — The Ryder Cup: U.S. vs. Europe, Final Day - Singles Matches, Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NFL FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPN+ — Atlanta vs. Jacksonville, London
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at Buffalo, Denver at Chicago, Baltimore at Cleveland, Pittsburgh at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Tennessee, LA Rams at Indianapolis, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Washington at Philadelphia, Minnesota at Carolina
4:05 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at LA Chargers
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: New England at Dallas OR Arizona at San Francisco
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at NY Jets
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford FC at Nottingham Forest
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Real Salt Lake at LA FC
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD
9 p.m.
ESPN — Playoffs Semifinal: TBD