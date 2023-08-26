Sports on TV for Sunday, August 27
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, August 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 p.m.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
3:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke
2 p.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)
10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
1:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
10 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)
GYMNASTICS
12 p.m.
NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)
7 p.m.
NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
12 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
2:30 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut
4 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix