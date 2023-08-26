FIFA suspends Spain soccer head
March on Washington, 60 years later
Trump’s mug shot
More Fed hikes possible
US sues SpaceX
Sports

Sports on TV for Sunday, August 27

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, August 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

Other news
Collin Morikawa hits from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Morikawa breaks Tiger’s 36-hole mark at East Lake and shares Tour Championship lead with Hovland
Yuka Saso, of Japan, hits her tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the CPKC Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Yuka Saso shoots 66 to take 1st-round lead in Canada at CPKC Women’s Open
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale

FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix

_____