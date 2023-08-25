Donald Trump’s mugshot
US sues SpaceX
Wrestler Bray Wyatt dies
Severe Michigan storms
Rubiales soccer scandal
Sports

Sports on TV for August 26 - 27

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, August 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

Other news
Yuka Saso, of Japan, hits her tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the CPKC Canadian Women's Open golf tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Yuka Saso shoots 66 to take 1st-round lead in Canada at CPKC Women’s Open
Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
Rory McIlroy saddled with bad back at FedEx Cup finale
Scottie Scheffler reacts to missing a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Scheffler chases an $18 million FedEx Cup bonus. There might even be a case for player of the year

FS2 — AFL: Western at Geelong

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Sydney

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

7:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com, Atlanta (Taped)

1 p.m.

CBS — Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London

BOXING

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UTEP at Jacksonville St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — UMass at New Mexico St.

FS1 — Ohio at San Diego St.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta

SECN — Hawaii at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Southern Cal

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Creighton at Purdue

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. TCU, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Baylor at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

12 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

11 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

6 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

GYMNASTICS

10:30 a.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped)

7 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, San Jose, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Toronto

4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Francisco

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City

6 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants

9 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canberra at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona

3 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary

1 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Washington

_____

Sunday, August 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke

2 p.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

10 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

1:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

10 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped)

GYMNASTICS

12 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

7 p.m.

NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped)

1 p.m.

NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

2:30 p.m.

CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut

4 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana

6 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix

_____