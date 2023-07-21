Sports on TV for July 24 - 30

This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Fargo shooting updates
FILE - News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial conference to discuss procedures for handling classified information in the case against former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Pierce, Fla. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Trump trial date set
French electronic music duo The Blaze performs on the Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
AP Week in Pictures
FILE - Tony Bennett reacts after performing the song "I left My Heart in San Francisco" during his 80th birthday celebration at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, on Nov. 9, 2006. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards, graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Tony Bennett dies
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin speaks to the media at a briefing in Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 21, 2023. Vershinin talked about Russia's decision to withdraw from a deal that allowed Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Russia-Ukraine updates
Sports

Sports on TV for July 24 - 30

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Other news
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Georgia media’s pick to win SEC title by wide margin over Alabama, LSU
Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce they are engaged to marry
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married, the players and team announced Friday on social media.
United States' Brian Harman speaks at a press conference following the completion of his second round during the second day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake to build a big lead
Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool.
FILE - New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday, July 21, 2023, to Lazio from New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Valentín Castellanos transfers to Lazio from New York City following loan to Girona
Valentín Castellanos, Major League Soccer’s scoring leader in 2021, has transferred to Lazio from New York City.

Monday, July 24

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Panama, Group F, Adelaide, Australia

10 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. South Korea, Group H, Sydney

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Philippines, Group A, Wellington, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: The Nerd Team vs. Happy Valley Hoopers

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: Team Gibson vs. Boeheim’s Army Syracuse

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: The Commonwealth vs. The Rhody Way

_____

Tuesday, July 25

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Great Lakes East vs. Great Lakes West

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBD

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Chicago

_____

Wednesday, July 26

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia

_____

Thursday, July 27

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Fairlawn, Va.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia

8 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. South Africa, Group G, Dunedin, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at New York

_____

Friday, July 28

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

2 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, Adelaide, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Chicago

_____

Saturday, July 29

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

12 p.m.

CBS — Hankook London E-Prix

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

11 p.m.

SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Miami

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia

8:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round

_____

Sunday, July 30

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: From Boston

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League Summer Series: Brentford at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

_____