Sports

Sports on TV for July 24 - 30

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 24

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Panama, Group F, Adelaide, Australia

10 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. South Korea, Group H, Sydney

1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Philippines, Group A, Wellington, New Zealand

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: The Nerd Team vs. Happy Valley Hoopers

7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: Team Gibson vs. Boeheim’s Army Syracuse

9 p.m.

ESPNU — TBT Tournament: The Commonwealth vs. The Rhody Way

Tuesday, July 25

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Great Lakes East vs. Great Lakes West

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBD

10:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Dunedin, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Chicago

Wednesday, July 26

GOLF

5 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand

8 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia

9 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia

Thursday, July 27

AUTO RACING

9 p.m.

ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Fairlawn, Va.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Club Friendly: TBA

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia

8 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. South Africa, Group G, Dunedin, New Zealand

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at New York

Friday, July 28

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

2 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney

7 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, Adelaide, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Chicago

Saturday, July 29

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

10:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

12 p.m.

CBS — Hankook London E-Prix

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

HORSE RACING

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

11 p.m.

SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Miami

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia

8:30 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia

12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia

3 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round

Sunday, July 30

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: From Boston

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

7 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

MLB BASEBALL

12:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

USA — Premier League Summer Series: Brentford at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand

5:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Los Angeles

