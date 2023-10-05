Russia - Ukraine war
Nobel Prize in literature
‘Nones’ on the rise
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Biden’s dog
Sports

Sports on TV for Friday, October 6

By The Associated Press
 
Share

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, October 6

AUTO RACING

Other news
FILE - Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson wait for the closing ceremony after Europe won the Ryder Cup on the final day of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, Sept. 30, 2018. It was the sixth straight road loss in the Ryder Cup for the Americans. (AP Photo/Matt Dunha, File)
Team USA hasn’t had a repeat Ryder Cup captain since 1949. Could Tiger Woods be next?
FILE -Xander Schauffele, of the United States, poses with his gold medal in the men's golf event with his dad, Stefan, at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. Schauffele's father caused a stir after the Ryder Cup by airing his complaints about the PGA of America.(AP Photo/Doug Ferguson, File)
Column: Team USA always comes home with some drama. Just never the Ryder Cup
Europe's Tommy Fleetwood walks off the 1st tee during his singles match at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
The PGA Tour goes to Mississippi while LIV golfers on the Europe tour play at Dunhill Links

9:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

12:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Lusail International Circuit, Doha, Qatar

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Toronto

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Iowa

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Cornell at Harvard

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas St. at Oklahoma St.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Illinois

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Jr. League Championship: From Fields Ranch West, Frisco, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) at Prestonwood Christian (Texas)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Calgary at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United at Vancouver FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester United

8 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at OL Reign

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

_____