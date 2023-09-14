Sports on TV for Friday, September 15

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, September 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Melbourne at Carlton, Semifinal

5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL Playoffs: Greater Western Sydney at Port Adelaide, Semifinal

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped)

5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn. (Taped)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez (Featherweights), Corpus Christi, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Army at UTSA

FS1 — Virginia at Maryland

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Air Force

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Louisville

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at UCF

8 p.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Purdue

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Surrey, England

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Second Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — McCallie (Tenn.) at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Atlanta at Miami

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8:15 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Philadelphia at St. Louis

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (9:30 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at New Zealand

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

3:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Sydney

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Spain vs. Serbia, Britain vs. Switzerland, Italy vs. Chile, Croatia vs. Finland

5 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Washington at New York, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs First Round: Atlanta at Dallas, Game 1

_____