Sports on TV for Thursday, October 5

By The Associated Press
 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 5

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Liberty

8 p.m.

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at UCF

6 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse

PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal

7 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

PAC-12N — California at Utah

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

2 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 3 (If Necessary)

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Toronto at Minnesota, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Dallas vs. Minnesota, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

12:30 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds

