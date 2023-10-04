Sports on TV for Thursday, October 5
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 5
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Sam Houston St. at Liberty
8 p.m.
ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at UCF
6 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Syracuse
PAC-12N — Oregon at Southern Cal
7 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
8 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
PAC-12N — California at Utah
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St. Andrews, Scotland
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ascendant, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — A.L. Wild Card: Texas at Tampa Bay, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: Toronto at Minnesota, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — N.L. Wild Card: Arizona at Milwaukee, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3 (If Necessary)
NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Dallas vs. Minnesota, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Chicago at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
TNT — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA, Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Beijing-WTA Quarterfinals; Shanghai-ATP Early Rounds