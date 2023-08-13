Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EST
Sunday, Aug. 13
MLB
Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10:35 a.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
NFL PRESEASON
Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
WNBA
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
PGA Tour - The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tenn.
PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.
LPGA - The AIG Women’s British Open, England
LIV - Bedminster - N.J.
TENNIS
ATP - National Bank Open, Toronto
ATP — Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio
WTA - Omnium Banque Nationale, Montreal
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Verizon 200, Indianapolis, Ind.
NHRA — Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.