Sports

Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EST

Sunday, Aug. 13

MLB

Detroit at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 10:35 a.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

NFL PRESEASON

Kansas City at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - The FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tenn.

PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, Snoqualmie, Wash.

LPGA - The AIG Women’s British Open, England

LIV - Bedminster - N.J.

TENNIS

ATP - National Bank Open, Toronto

ATP — Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati, Ohio

WTA - Omnium Banque Nationale, Montreal

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Verizon 200, Indianapolis, Ind.

NHRA — Menards Nationals, Topeka, Kan.